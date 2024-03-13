New York trooper found not guilty in fatal shooting of motorist following high-speed chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has acquitted a New York state trooper who was charged with manslaughter after shooting an unarmed motorist to death following a high-speed chase. Trooper Anthony Nigro testified during a nonjury trial in Buffalo this week that he feared for his life when he fired two shots at 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania. The shooting in February 2022 followed a 45-minute pursuit that began on the New York State Thruway in Brant and reached speeds exceeding 100 mph before coming to an end in downtown Buffalo. The state attorney general’s office brought the charges following an investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.