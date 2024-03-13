Poland’s pro-EU government to remove 50 ambassadors appointed by the previous administration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Foreign Ministry says it’s cutting short the missions of 50 of the nation’s ambassadors as part of efforts by the country’s new pro-European Union government to improve the missions at a challenging time. A statement from the ministry on Wednesday didn’t name any of the ambassadors being recalled by Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski. They were all appointed by the previous right-wing government that had ruled for eight years until December. The ministry said the decision had been approved by Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the procedure has begun. However, the recall of the diplomats may not get President Andrzej Duda’s approval. He has been linked to the previous government and is critical of Tusk.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.