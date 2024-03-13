Race for Chicago-area prosecutor seat features tough-on-crime judge, lawyer with Democratic backing

CHICAGO (AP) — An open seat to lead the nation’s second-largest prosecutor’s office has become one of the most spirited races in the Illinois primary. The Democratic matchup is between a tough-on-crime judge and an attorney with union and establishment backing. The Cook County state’s attorney primary features Eileen O’Neill Burke versus Clayton Harris III. O’Neill Burke is a former appellate judge. Harris is a professor and former prosecutor. It’s an open race because Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx declined to run for a third term. The winner of the March 19 primary in the heavily Democratic county is expected to win in November.

