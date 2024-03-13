Romanian court extends restrictions against online influencer Andrew Tate who is awaiting trial

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has extended geographical restrictions against online influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal extended by a maximum of 60 days the restrictions, which stipulate Tate may not leave the country. Tate, 37, had requested that he be able to travel within the European Union with the prior approval of a judge. He can appeal within 48 hours. Andrew Tate, who has amassed 8.9 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. No trial date has been set.

