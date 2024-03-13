Vice President Harris will visit a Minnesota clinic that performs abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tour a clinic in Minnesota that performs abortions and provides other reproductive care. The visit Thursday is part of her election-year focus on the rollback of abortion rights across the United States. It’s an emotional issue that Democrats hope will spur voters to reelect President Joe Biden in November. Harris’ trip is part of a nationwide tour she began in January to draw attention to the fallout after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. That ruling in 2022 cleared the way for Republican-led states to enact limitations or bans on abortion.

