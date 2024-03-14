A young Belarusian woman who died after attack in Warsaw is laid to rest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A young Belarusian woman who died after being attacked and raped in central Warsaw has been laid to rest. The crime has caused shock and indignation among Poles and the many Belarusians and Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Poland in recent years. For many, the crime has cast a light on how women’s rights are still not fully protected in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation. Female pallbearers dressed in white carried the white casket holding Lizeveta Hertsen to the her final resting place in a Warsaw cemetery on Thursday. Mourners wept and threw white roses and white rose petals onto her white casket on the ground.

