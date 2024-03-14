Bees cause a buzz and lengthy disruption at Indian Wells tennis

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — A swarm of bees forced a nearly two-hour disruption to the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the BNP Paribas Open. The match was suspended 19 minutes in with Alcaraz serving tied at 1-1. Dozens of bees attached themselves to the overhead spider camera that traverses the court and a man without any protective covering used a vacuum to clean them off. Alcaraz swatted at the bees buzzing around him before running for cover. A worker without protective covering used a vacuum to clean the bees off an overhead camera and then sprayed the seating area and walls of the court.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.