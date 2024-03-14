Skip to Content
Esa-Pekka Salonen to leave San Francisco Symphony, citing dispute with orchestra’s board

Published 12:31 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Esa-Pekka Salonen will leave the San Francisco Symphony following the 2024-25 season, just his fifth as music director, announcing his departure with a statement critical of the orchestra’s leadership. Salonen says: “I do not share the same goals for the future of the institution as the board of governors does.” Salonen was not discussing his decision beyond the statement, spokeswoman Amanda Ameer said. Orchestra CEO Matthew Spivey was not available to discuss Salonen’s decision, spokeswoman Taryn Lott said Spivey.

