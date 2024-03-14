Skip to Content
AP-National

Facts about straw purchases of weapons, and what’s being done to stop them

By
New
Published 2:01 PM

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — It’s a scenario that plays out over and over again at American crime scenes: The investigation reveals that the shooter didn’t get his firearm legally from a store or gun show, but instead obtained it from someone who did. It’s known as a straw purchase. A federal law signed in 2022 takes aim at straw purchasers. Federal investigators have made it a priority to combat it. Those caught can face lengthy prison sentences. But evidence suggests straw purchases are becoming even more problematic.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content