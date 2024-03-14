Facts about straw purchases of weapons, and what’s being done to stop them
By JIM SALTER
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — It’s a scenario that plays out over and over again at American crime scenes: The investigation reveals that the shooter didn’t get his firearm legally from a store or gun show, but instead obtained it from someone who did. It’s known as a straw purchase. A federal law signed in 2022 takes aim at straw purchasers. Federal investigators have made it a priority to combat it. Those caught can face lengthy prison sentences. But evidence suggests straw purchases are becoming even more problematic.