Farmers disrupt traffic to Belgium’s major ports in protest of environmental rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — Farmers have disrupted traffic around Europe’s second biggest port of Antwerp and two other Belgian harbors during yet another demonstration to protest against what they say is excessive environmental rulemaking. Dozens of tractors disrupted morning rush hour traffic to and from the harbor facilities. But all shied away from a full blockade following warnings by port authorities they would hold them legally liable for suffered losses. Farmers from across the 27-nation European Union have protested against what they see as unnecessary bureaucratic rules, clean-air and soil targets and unfair competition from abroad. EU nations and environmentalists have said a thorough revamp of the way the EU farms is necessary to contain climate change and pollution and meet global green targets.

