Maryland lawmakers consider new plan to rebuild Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new plan to rebuild Baltimore’s storied but deteriorating Pimlico Race Course is making a late charge down the stretch of Maryland’s legislative session. The measure released Thursday would use $400 million in state bonds to rebuild the home of the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. Under the plan, the Preakness would take place at Pimlico this year and next. It would then relocate to Laurel Park for a year, before returning to Pimlico in 2027. The plan calls for transferring Pimlico from the Stronach Group, which is the current owner of Pimlico and Laurel Park, to the Maryland Racing Authority.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.