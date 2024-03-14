Russians head to polls in a vote set to extend Putin’s rule. His foes are in jail, in exile or dead
By DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
Voters are heading to the polls in Russia for a three-day presidential election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule by six more years after he stifled dissent. The election takes place against the backdrop of a ruthless crackdown that has crippled independent media and prominent rights groups and given Putin full control of the political system. It also comes as Moscow’s war in Ukraine enters its third year. Voters will be casting their ballots Friday through Sunday at polling stations across the vast country’s 11 time zones, as well as in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine.