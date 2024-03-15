22 artifacts looted after the Battle of Okinawa returned to Japan

BOSTON (AP) — Twenty-two historic artifacts that were looted following the Battle of Okinawa in World War II have been returned to Japan after a family from Massachusetts discovered them in their late father’s personal items. The FBI said Friday that the artifacts date back to the 18th and 19th centuries and represent a significant piece of Okinawan history. They include six portraits, a hand drawn map of Okinawa dating back to the 19th century, and various pieces of pottery and ceramics. On Friday, the FBI reported that the Governor of Okinawa prefecture announced the return of the artifacts to the people of Okinawa, Japan.

