AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Illinois presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three incumbent congressmen face tough challenges from within their own parties in Tuesday’s primaries in Illinois. Democratic congressmen Chuy Garcia and Danny Davis have drawn strong challengers, as has Republican congressman Mike Bost. The seats are not expected to change hands in November. At the top of the ticket, presumptive presidential nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump are expected to easily pad their delegate leads. Neither the Democratic president nor the Republican ex-president faces a competitive race in Illinois after they both won enough delegates this week to clinch their parties’ nominations this summer.

