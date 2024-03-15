DeSantis signs bills that he says will keep immigrants living in the US illegally from Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed bills that increase the prison and jail sentences for immigrants who are living in the United States illegally if they are convicted of driving without a license or committing felonies. The governor tied the driver’s license bill signed Friday to a Florida law that already bars such immigrants from obtaining one. It increases the maximum sentence for anyone convicted of driving without a license twice or more to a year in jail. Another bill increases the maximum prison sentences for immigrants who are convicted of felonies after having been previously deported from the country for illegal entry. Critics call the new laws harsh and unneeded.

