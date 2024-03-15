Prosecutor says southern Indiana woman shot 3 kids dead before killing herself

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says a southern Indiana woman fatally shot her three children before turning the gun on herself last December. Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said Friday the bodies of 35-year-old Naomi Briner, 12-year-old Adelia Briner, 8-year-old Leland Briner and 6-year-old Iyla Briner were found dead inside their burning home in the Ohio River city of Madison on Dec. 12. He says that based on the results of the autopsies and the evidence in the case, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer ruled the manner of death of the three children to be homicide and that Naomi Briner died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

