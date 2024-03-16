A volcano in Iceland is erupting for the fourth time in 3 months, sending plumes of lava skywards
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in Iceland has erupted for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky. Iceland’s Meteorological Office said the eruption Saturday evening opened a fissure in the earth about two miles long between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland’s top tourist attractions. The eruption site is a few miles northeast of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was evacuated before a previous eruption on Dec. 18. There were further eruptions in January and February. All petered out within days.