Former Tesla worker settles discrimination case, ending appeals over lowered $3.2 million verdict

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla and a Black man who worked at the company’s California factory have settled a discrimination case that drew attention to the company’s treatment of minorities. A document filed Friday with the federal court in San Francisco says that former worker Owen Diaz reached an agreement that fully resolves all claims. Diaz was awarded nearly $3.2 million by a federal jury last April, but filed a notice to appeal the judgment. The document gave no details of the agreement and said both parties agree that the matter has been resolved and the case can be dismissed. Messages were left Saturday seeking details from Tesla lawyers and from Diaz attorney Lawrence Organ.

