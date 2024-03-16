Michigan suspends defensive line coach Gregg Scruggs following drunk driving arrest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely while the football program and athletic department review details of his arrest for suspected drunk driving. Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said Scruggs made “an unfortunate mistake” in a statement Saturday, about 12 hours after Scruggs was arrested. Moore says Scruggs made no excuses and takes accountability for his actions. The 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Ann Arbor police. Scruggs, a former NFL defensive end, coached Wisconsin’s defensive line last season.

