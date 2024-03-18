$510 Dodgers jerseys and $150 caps. Behold the price of being an Ohtani fan in Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Dodgers are paying $700 million for Shohei Ohtani. That means his loyal fans in Japan will be paying big time for his merchandise. A store called Selection in Tokyo’s Shijuku area sells gear for all 30 MLB teams, but store employees say about 60-70% of the sales are for Dodgers gear, or Ohtani-specific gear. And it’s not cheap. One Dodgers cap with Ohtani’s signature on the side and his No. 17 goes for $150. A Dodgers uniform top sells for about $500. If you want a baseball that Ohtani threw last year in an MLB game, that will be $22,000.

