Hong Kong lawmakers hold special session, nearing vote on law that could further quash dissent

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s lawmakers met in a special session to resume debate on a proposed national security law Tuesday, paving the way to grant the government more power to quash dissent in the southern Chinese city. The legislation is widely seen as the latest step in a sweeping political crackdown that followed pro-democracy protests in 2019, and would come on top of a similar law imposed by Beijing four years ago that has already largely silenced opposition voices in the financial hub. Critics worry the new law will further erode the city’s civil liberties.

