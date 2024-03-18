Lawsuit accuses NYC Mayor Eric Adams of sexually assaulting a woman in a vacant lot in 1993

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting a police colleague seeking his career help in 1993. According to the suit, Adams drove the woman to a vacant lot, then offered to use his police connections to help her if she performed oral sex on him. The lawsuit says she refused but then he exposed himself. The mayor has denied the allegations and said he does not remember ever meeting the accuser. An attorney for the city said they are reviewing the suit and describes the allegations as “outrageous.”

