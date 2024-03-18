Ohio Supreme Court primary with 2 Democrats kicks off long campaign over court’s partisan control

The Democratic primary for one of three contested seats on the Ohio Supreme Court will kick off a high-stakes battle for partisan control of the court this fall. The court currently has a 4-3 Republican majority. To flip that, Democrats must sweep the races in November by retaining two incumbents and winning an open seat. On Tuesday, two Democrats are competing to see who will face a Republican judge in November in the open seat. Abortion is expected to be at the center of the races. Voters last year overwhelmingly approved an amendment protecting abortion rights, and the Supreme Court will be responsible for deciding how it is implemented.

