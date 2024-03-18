South Korean defense chief says North Korea has supplied 7,000 containers of munitions to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has shipped around 7,000 containers filled with munitions and other military equipment to Russia since last year to help support its war in Ukraine. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik shared the assessment at a news conference on Monday, hours after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said the North fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, adding to a streak of weapons displays that are increasing tensions. Since the start of 2022, North Korea has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a distraction to ramp up its weapons tests while also aligning with Moscow over the conflict.

