Baby giraffe dies of a broken neck at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a baby giraffe has died of a broken neck at Zoo Miami. The giraffe, born in December, was found by the zoo’s staff Saturday morning. Spokesperson Ron Magill says since the giraffe’s injury happened overnight and wasn’t observed by staff. He says they can only speculate that something startled the giraffe and it ran into a fence. Magill says zoo staff continues to monitor the other giraffes in the herd, but all have returned to their normal routines without incident. He says procedures are being studied to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

