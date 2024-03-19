Skip to Content
AP-National

Dominican Republic is urged to stop deporting people to Haiti as people flee surge in gang violence

By
New
Published 7:50 AM

By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA
Associated Press

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — Human rights activists are calling on the Dominican Republic’s government for a temporary reprieve in deportations as neighboring Haiti’s crisis spirals and people attempt to flee over the closed border from a surge in deadly gang violence. Small trucks with customized cages are ferrying dozens of Haitians every day from a detention center to the border on the island of Hispaniola as the gang attacks paralyze parts of Haiti’s capital. The United Nations is among those calling for a halt to deportations, noting that Haiti is extremely unsafe. Activists allege rough treatment by Dominican authorities. The foreign minister says deportations are part of national security policy.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content