England is limiting gender transitions for youths. US legislators are watching

Legislators in at least two U.S. states are citing a recent decision by England’s public health service to restrict puberty blockers for transgender youths as support for their own related proposals. They weren’t the first to turn to Europe for policy and research to support their call for such restrictions. Lawmakers across the U.S. have routinely cited non-U.S. research or policies as justification for their legislation. At least 23 states now have tightened or removed access to transgender health care for minors. Yet leading health groups in the United States continue to decisively endorse gender-affirming care for both transgender youths and adults.

