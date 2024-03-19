Maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles to follow California’s strict vehicle emissions standards
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A major automaker made a deal with California to cut greenhouse gas emission from cars as the state transitions away from gas-powered vehicles. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the agreement with Stellantis on Tuesday. The company makes vehicles for brands that include Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep. Stellantis also agreed to expand charging infrastructure in parks and in rural parts of the state. The agreement comes as the state plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. It follows a previous agreement by other automakers to abide by vehicle emission standards in California.