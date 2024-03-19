Russia says it will evacuate 9,000 children from a border region targeted from the Ukrainian side
By The Associated Press
Officials say a Russian border region plans to evacuate about 9,000 children from the area because it is being continuously shelled from the Ukrainian side. Kyiv’s forces have been increasingly striking at targets behind the front line that has moved little after more than two years of war. Authorities said on Tuesday that the children are to be moved to areas further east, away from the Ukraine border. The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids.