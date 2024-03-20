AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Missouri’s Democratic presidential primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden goes before Missouri primary voters on Saturday, and much has changed since the last time he was on the state’s ballot seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. It’s the first Democratic presidential contest since the state canceled government-run presidential primaries in 2022 and turned the responsibility over to the parties. Missouri Republicans held presidential caucuses earlier in the month. Biden faces a much less competitive field on Saturday’s ballot than he did four years ago. Both he and Republican Donald Trump won enough delegates on March 12 to unofficially lock up their parties’ nominations.

