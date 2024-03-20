Bank of England is expected to signal interest rate cuts could happen soon after inflation falls

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to indicate that interest rates could be cut in the coming months following news that inflation across the U.K. is falling faster than expected. The central bank is expected to keep its main interest rate unchanged Thursday at the 16-year high of 5.25%. It’s been kept that high since August. But like the U.S. Federal Reserve, which also kept rates on hold Wednesday, the Bank of England is expected to show that it’s inching toward cutting borrowing costs as price rises ease.

