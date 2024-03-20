Blinken adds Israel stop to latest Mideast tour as tensions rise over Gaza war

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel this week as part of his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since Israel’s war with Hamas began in October. The previously unannounced stop comes as relations between the two countries have soured dramatically in recent weeks. The Israel trip will cap Blinken’s latest Mideast tour, which started in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and will continue in Egypt on Thursday. The top U.S. diplomat will be in Tel Aviv on Friday after two days of talks with Arab leaders and foreign ministers in Jeddah and Cairo all focused on the war in Gaza. Attempts to negotiate a cease-fire and hostage release deal, increase humanitarian aid deliveries and plan for Gaza’s post-conflict future all top the agenda.

