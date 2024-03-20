Chevron agrees to pay more than $13 million in fines for California oil spills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chevron has agreed to pay more than $13 million in fines for dozens of past oil spills in California. The California-based energy giant agreed to pay the California Department of Conservation a $5.6 million fine associated with a 2019 oil spill in Kern County. The company also agreed to pay the California Department of Fish and Wildlife a $7.5 million fine for more than 70 smaller oil spills between 2018 and 2023 in Kern County. The money will go to pay for plugging old and orphaned wells. It will also pay for acquiring and preserving habitat.

