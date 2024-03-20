German woman loses appeal of 14-year sentence for letting Yazidi slave girl die in Iraq

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has rejected a woman’s appeal of her 14-year sentence for allowing a Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave when they were members of the Islamic State group in Iraq to die of thirst. The defendant, a German convert to Islam, was convicted in October 2021 of two counts of crimes against humanity through enslavement and other crimes. She was initially given a 10-year sentence, which was overturned on the grounds that judges had overlooked aggravating circumstances.

