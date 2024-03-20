Philadelphia mass shooting suspect is headed to trial after receiving mental health treatment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The suspect in a Philadelphia mass shooting last summer who had been deemed mentally incompetent is headed to trial after his lawyers told a judge he has been undergoing treatment and is prepared to move forward with the case. A judge ruled in a preliminary hearing Tuesday that there’s enough evidence against Kimbrady Carriker to send his case to county court for trial. Carriker is charged with five counts of murder, as well as attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal gun possession in the apparently random shootings in early July in the working class neighborhood of Kingsessing.

