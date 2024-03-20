Prabowo Subianto, ex-general tied to a past dictatorship, is confirmed as Indonesia’s next president

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Former special forces general Prabowo Subianto has been confirmed the victor of Indonesia’s presidential election. The two other candidates plan to challenge the result in court. The election commission confirmed the final result of the Feb. 14 vote on Wednesday. It says Subianto won 58.6% of the votes, while former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan received 24.9% and former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo got 16.5%. The two other candidates have alleged widespread vote fraud and have cited irregularities in the election process, such as the vice presidential candidacy of President Joko Widodo’s son. His son’s candidacy was seen as a sign of Widodo’s tacit backing for Subianto.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.