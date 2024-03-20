They may not agree on how to define DEI, but that’s no problem for Kansas lawmakers attacking it

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are joining fellow Republicans in other states in trying to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on university campuses. But they’ve drafted their proposals to avoid having to agree on how to define DEI. The Kansas House planned to vote Thursday on a bill that would bar universities, community colleges or technical colleges from basing student admission or employee hiring or promotion decisions on any statement or pledge about DEI. Last week, the Senate approved budget legislation with a provision pushing universities to eliminate such requirements and mandatory DEI training. Neither bill defines DEI, but supporters say they set up simple tests that don’t require a definition.

By JOHN HANNA and DAVID A. LIEB Associated Press

