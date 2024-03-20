Toddler gets behind wheel of truck idling at a gas pump, killing a 2-year-old

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — Investigators have determined that a 2-year-old California child was fatally struck after a toddler got into the driver’s seat of a truck that had been left running while the owner went into a gas station store. The tragedy happened Saturday in the city of Woodland, northwest of Sacramento. Police say the truck was idling at the pump when a 3-year-old got out of a car seat in the back seat and got behind the wheel. The truck began moving and hit the 2-year-old who was near a taco stand. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. Woodland Police say everyone cooperated and there has been no arrest.

