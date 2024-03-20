Why defeated presidential candidates are challenging Indonesia’s election result

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s electoral commission has announced that Prabowo Subianto, a former general linked to past human rights abuses, has been elected president. Subianto is the defense minister in the outgoing government. His victory raises questions about the commitment to democratic values in the sprawling island nation that is the world’s third-largest democracy. Subianto will take office in October. His top challengers have said they will challenge the official results at the Constitutional Court.

