27 Nobel laureates demand the release of political prisoners in Belarus

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — In an open letter, 27 Nobel laureates have demanded the release of all political prisoners in Belarus including Ales Bialiatski, the winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel laureates said the situation in Belarus is a “humanitarian catastrophe” and called for an immediate end to political repression in the country of 9.5 million people. The open letter signed by the laureates and published online says that more than 50,000 people have been subjected to political repression in Belarus over the last four years. The letter says hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to leave the country and thousands tortured.

