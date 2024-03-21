Congress rushes to approve final package of spending bills before shutdown deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The race is on for Congress to pass the final spending package for the current budget year and push any threats of a government shutdown to the fall. With spending set to expire for several key federal agencies at midnight Friday, the House and Senate are expected to take up a $1.2 trillion measure that combines six annual spending bills into one package. More than 70% of the money will go to defense. While lawmakers could miss the midnight deadline for funding the government, the practical impact would be minimal with most federal workers off duty over the weekend.

