Last 2 Mississippi ex-officers to be sentenced for torturing 2 Black men in racist assault

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sentencing continues for two more of the fired officers in Mississippi who pleaded guilty last year to breaking into a home without a warrant and torturing two Black men with stun guns, a sex toy and other objects. Brett McAlpin and Joshua Hartfield face lengthy prison terms in federal court on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Tom Lee has given sentences ranging from 17.5 to 40 years this week to four former Rankin County sheriff’s deputies who joined what they called “The Goon Squad” to carry out extrajudicial violence. The judge called their actions “egregious and despicable.”

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

