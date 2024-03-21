Leaders from over 30 countries meet in Brussels to promote nuclear energy
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Over 30 leaders and delegations from around the world are backing the idea of using nuclear energy to help achieve a climate-neutral globe while providing countries an added sense of economic and security independence. Such a summit would have been unthinkable a dozen years ago after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan. But a warming planet creating a need to phase out fossil fuels and the war in Ukraine laying bare dependence on Russian energy have turned the tide in recent years.