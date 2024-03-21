Pro-Trump attorney returns to Michigan to turn herself in on outstanding warrant

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Pro-Trump attorney Stefanie Lambert has appeared in court in Michigan after turning herself in to resolve an outstanding warrant. Lambert appeared in court Thursday. That came after she was arrested in Washington, D.C. earlier this week following a bench warrant issued by a Michigan judge. Lambert is facing felony charges of improperly accessing voting equipment in a search for evidence of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from Trump. She had failed to appear at a March 7 hearing and a judge had issued a bench warrant as a result. Lambert’s lawyer, Dan Hartman, blamed her missed court appearance on a breakdown in communication with her former attorney.

By COREY WILLIAMS and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

