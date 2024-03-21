Slovenia orders a Russian diplomat to leave within seven days

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has ordered a Russian diplomat to leave the European Union country within seven days. Its Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian diplomat is being expelled for “activities incompatible with the diplomatic status.” It provided no further details. Slovenia and Russia already have reduced the number of staff working at their embassies in Ljubljana and Moscow. A number of other EU countries have expelled Russian diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.