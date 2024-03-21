Spanish journalist leaves Russia after authorities refuse to renew his visa

The Spanish daily El Mundo said Thursday that its correspondent in Russia left the country after authorities refused to renew his journalist visa. El Mundo said Xavier Colás left Russia on Wednesday a day after an official told him that if he didn’t leave before his visa expired, he would have problems. He is one of several journalists effectively expelled from Russia amid unrelenting crackdown on critical news outlets, opposition activists and human rights groups that has intensified since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine more than two years ago.

By The Associated Press

