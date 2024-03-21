Vietnam’s vice president becomes interim president

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Communist Party newspaper says Vietnam’s Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will be acting president after the previous president’s resignation. Xuan became vice president in 2021 and she will be serving as acting president for the second time. Analysts said a permanent candidate was unlikely to be selected soon, underscoring concerns about political instability. President Vo Van Thuong had resigned due to unspecified party violations after just a year in office. Analysts said the party’s language made it clear Thuong was implicated in an anti-corruption campaign. They also worry Vietnam’s politics may be complicated until the 2026 party meeting that will determine the successor to the country’s most powerful figure, Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, who is 79.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.