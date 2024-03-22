DC attorney general argues NHL’s Capitals, NBA’s Wizards must play in Washington through 2047

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia contends that the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals are obligated to play their games in the downtown arena through 2047. Brian Schwalb made that assertion in a letter to Monumental Sports and Entertainment this week. The letter comes as Monumental’s $2 billion plan for a new arena across the Potomac River in Alexandria has stalled in the Virginia legislature. Schwalb said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s $500 million offer to renovate Capital One Arena still stands.

