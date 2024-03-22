Polling places inside synagogues are being moved for Pennsylvania’s April primary during Passover
By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties are relocating polling places out of synagogues because next month’s primary election falls on the first day of Passover. The primary election is April 23. In Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, the election board voted to relocate 16 polling places from synagogues and a Jewish community center. Polling locations were also shifted in the Philadelphia area where the city and its four “collar” counties together have about 200,000 Jewish households. Proposals to change this year’s primary date to avoid the Passover conflict and become more relevant to the presidential contest were debated last year but died in the Legislature.