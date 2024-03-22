Valentino’s longtime designer Piccioli announces his departure from the brand after 25 years

Valentino’s longtime creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, has announced his departure from the storied Italian fashion house. In an emotional statement shared Friday on Instagram, Piccioli reflected on his 25-year tenure with the brand, thanking co-founders Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti and the team that contributed to the brand’s success during his time. The designer, known for infusing Valentino with contemporary romance and bold creativity, will leave as the brand prepares to usher in a “new creative organization.” Joining Valentino in 1999 as an accessory designer with Maria Grazia Chiuri, Piccioli ascended to co-creative director in 2008.

